Best Buy +17% on holiday quarter cheer

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) surges 16.5% after impressing with its holiday quarter update, topping comparable sales estimates for both the domestic and international businesses.

Best Buy management cited strong demand for wearables, appliances and smart home devices during the quarter and noted over 1M members signed up for the technical support program.

"We continued to drive efficiencies and reduced cost in order to find investments and offset pressure," stated Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly on the post-earnings conference call.

Shares of Best Buy have cracked $70 for the first time since November this morning.

