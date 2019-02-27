Crude oil climbs 3% as U.S. crude stockpiles plunge

Crude oil prices extend gains after U.S. data showed an unexpected and sharp drop in domestic crude stockpiles; WTI +3.1% to $57.22/bbl, Brent +2% to $66.52/bbl.

Futures already were higher after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC and its partners were "taking it easy" in response to Pres. Trump's request for OPEC to slacken its restrictions on crude production.

U.S. stockpiles fell by 8.6M barrels in the week through Feb. 22, more than twice the drop of 4.2M barrels reported yesterday by the American Petroleum Institute and far amiss from analyst expectations for a sizable increase.

Mizuho energy director Robert Yawger says the Saudi declaration of a commitment to production cuts into H2 2019 "will likely draw the wrath of Pres. Trump."

