More on Matador Resources Q4 results; provides 2019 guidance

Matador Resources (MTDR +9.4% ) reports Q4 production rose 27% Y/Y to 55,536 boe/day (~60% oil), with oil and natural gas output rising 36% and 16% Y/Y to 33,479 bbl/day and 132.3M cf/day.

Oil & gas revenues increase 17% Y/Y to $194M.

YE 2018 proved reserves of ~215 MBoe (57% oil), an all-time high, and up 41% Y/Y

MTDR sees Capital expenditures for drilling, completing and equipping wells of ~$640M-$680M, a decrease of 4% at the midpoint of 2019 guidance, as compared to full year 2018

Forecasts 2019 total oil production at 12.9-13.3M Bbl, up 18% YoY, with natural gas production at 55.0-57.0 Bcf

For Q1 2019, anticipates average daily oil equivalent production to increase 3 to 4% sequentially, as compared to 55,500 Boe/day in Q4 2018

