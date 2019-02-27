J.C. Penney Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-80.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.73B (-7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JCP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.