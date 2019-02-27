City Office REIT -7.1% after Q4 total core FFO flat with Q3

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) falls 7.1% after Q4 core FFO per share of 26 cents declined from 28 cents in Q3 and 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Aggregate core FFO of $10.4M in Q4, basically flat with Q3 and up from $9.64M in Q4 2017.

Weighted average common shares outstanding increased to 39.9M in Q4 from 37.8M in Q3 and 31.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-store cash net operating income growth of 0.7% Y/Y vs. 0.8% in Q3.

Q4 inplace occupancy of 90.4% vs. 90.1% at Q3-end.

Sees 2019 core FFO per share of $1.15-$1.20, same-store cash NOI growth of 2.0%-4.0%, and year-end occupancy rate at 91.0%-94.0%.

Previously: City Office REIT revenue in-line (Feb. 27)