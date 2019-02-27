Frontline Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2019 5:30 PM ETFrontline Ltd. (FRO)FROBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.74M (-28.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FRO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.