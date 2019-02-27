Dril-Quip +16% on lighter than expected Q4 loss, big backlog gain

Dril-Quip (DRQ +16.3% ) soars to its highest levels in four months after reporting a much smaller than expected Q4 loss and saying its year-end 2018 backlog rose surged 30% to $270M from $207M at year-end 2017.

The company says Q4 was its strongest non-project bookings quarter in four years and remains cautiously optimistic that backlog will trend progressively upward in 2019.

DRQ says it continues to see international drilling activity increase as well as its quote activity, and notes it is running ahead of schedule with its annualized cost savings initiatives.

DRQ also authorizes a new stock buyback program of up to $100M of its outstanding common stock.