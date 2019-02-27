Crocs Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, before market open.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (+43.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.18M (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CROX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.