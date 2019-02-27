AMC Networks Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $757.58M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMCX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.