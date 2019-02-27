Clean Harbors +10% after Q4 result beats

Clean Harbors (CLH +10.7% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 14.8% Y/Y to $858.2M.

Segment revenues: Environmental Services $570.95m (+20.4% Y/Y), driven by disposal facilities and growth in industrial, energy and field service businesses; and Safety-Kleen $287.99M (+5.7% Y/Y).

Q4 adj. EBITDA increased by 19.7% Y/Y to $121.9M, reflecting higher-margin waste streams, improved pricing and strength across multiple businesses; and margin improved by 60 bps to 14.2%.

Segments Adj. EBITDA margin: Environmental Services 18.9% up by 206 bps ; and Safety-Kleen 23.5% down by 107 bps .

Net cash from operating activities for the quarter was $125.99M, compared to $64.23M a year ago.

Adjusted free cash flow for the quarter was $92.71M, compared to $41.13M a year ago.

For 1Q19 company expects Adj. EBITDA growth of about 10% Y/Y.

FY19 Guidance: Adj. EBITDA $500M to $540M; Net income $70M to $110M; Adj. free cash flow $190M to $220M; and net cash from operating activities $380M to $430M.

