Bulls come out on Splunk before earnings

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) hits a new record today with shares trading up as much as 1.5% as analysts come out bullish ahead of tomorrow's earnings report

Piper Jaffray gets the "sense that the quarter was more back-end loaded than usual, with partners suggesting that the amount of business closed in the last week (and last day) were an order of magnitude larger than in previous years."

The firm raises its SPLK price target from $130 to $160.

Needham expects EPS and revenue beats on robust demand for Splunk's enterprise security and Phantom.

Consensus estimates expect $562.85M in revenue and $0.76 EPS.