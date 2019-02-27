Anheuser-Busch InBev Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.13B (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BUD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.