Fed has a framework for ending balance-sheet runoff: Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed has worked out a framework that will "light the way" to the end of balance-sheet shrinking and end asset runoff sometime later this year in his second day of Congressional testimony, this time to the House Financial Services Committee.

The Fed hopes to announce the plan "fairly soon," he said.

Regarding the possibility that the central bank would boost its inflation target over 2%: "We are not looking at a higher inflation target. Full stop."

The S&P 500 ( -0.2% ), Nasdaq ( -0.2% ), and Dow ( -0.3% ) pare earlier losses.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 4 basis points to 2.678%.