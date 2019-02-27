Maxar Technologies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-49.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $505.5M (-7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MAXR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.