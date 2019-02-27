Summit Therapeutics adds to SMT-571-stoked rally, up 18%

Thinly traded nano cap Summit Therapeutics (SMMT +17.6% ) is up on a 14x surge in volume. Shares are up almost 60% this week in apparent response to encouraging data on antibiotic candidate SMT-571, in development to treat gonorrhoea.

Preclinical tests showed its potency across "hundreds" of strains of N. gonorrhoeae with no cross-resistance with any antimicrobials currently or previously used to treat the infection.

New weapons against the sexually transmitted disease are urgently needed since the bacterium is adept at acquiring resistance to antibiotics. According to Professor Magnus Unemo, of Örebro University, senior author of the research paper cited above, once 5% resistance to standard-of-care treatment is reached, there will be no new treatments available.

The company says SMT-571, a small molecule based on its Discuva platform, has a unique mechanism of action to kill N. gonorrhoeae identified via mutant profiling. A Phase 1 study should launch in H2.