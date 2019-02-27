Sling TV launches price promotion to boost subscriptions

|About: DISH Network Corporation (DISH)|By:, SA News Editor

As part of a tax day promotion, Sling TV (DISH -0.2%) is discounting its base plans heavily for the first three months of service.

New customers can sign up for the channel packages in either Sling Blue or Sling Orange for $15/month for three months, down heavily from the $25/month base rate.

After the three months, pricing reverts to regular price.

The move is an attempt to jump-start new subscriptions after Sling added just 47,000 subs in the most recent quarter, while parent Dish Network sheds hundreds of thousands of satellite subs.

