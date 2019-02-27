JPMorgan sees Dean Foods sale as unlikely

JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman warns that there is a lack of interested buyers in Dean Foods' (DF -9.8% ) shrinking milk business.

"If Dean Foods does happen to find a buyer (unlikely, in our view), the stock will probably be purchased at a discount to the current price," says Goldman. "Dean is a levered company with a fast-deteriorating business and numerous out-of-date production facilities," he adds.

Dean Foods traded as low as $3.72 earlier in the session.

