Stocks erase most of the morning's declines

The three major U.S. stock averages climb up from earlier declines in the noon hour, New York time, as Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continues his Congressional appearance.

Earlier, U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer said the U.S. is pushing for "structural changes" in China's economic model and for a trade pact that's enforceable, sounding a less optimistic tone than President Trump's comments earlier this week on Twitter.

S&P 500, down 0.2% , fell as much as 0.7%; Nasdaq, -0.1% , had been down as much as 0.8%, and the Dow, off 0.3% , had fell 0.7% Wednesday morning.

Energy (+0.7% ), financials ( +0.3% ), and utilities ( +0.1% ) are the only three sectors in positive territory.

The sectors creating the most drag: real estate ( -0.8% ) and communications services ( -0.6% ).

Crude oil increases 3.1% to $57.23 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield rises almost 4 basis points to 2.68%.