Midatech adds to CMS investment-stoked rally, up 49%

Nano cap Midatech Pharma (MTP +48.9% ) is up on a healthy 32x surge in volume. Shares have rallied six-fold in two days after the it announced shareholders' support for its out-license deal with China Medical Systems Holdings group (CMS) under which the latter has the rights to develop and commercialize its pipeline in China and certain Asian countries (except Japan and South Korea).

Under the terms of the agreement, MTP will receive milestone payments (subject to conditions) and royalties on net sales.

CMS will also make a £8M investment in the company via the purchase of ~208M ordinary shares at 3.85 pence per share.