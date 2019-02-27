Elon Musk says Tesla 'news' coming tomorrow

Tesla (TSLA +4.6% ) CEO Elon Musk tips off in a series of tweets that the company will have "news" out tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. eastern time. The announcement will arrive a day ahead of the repayment date for $920M worth of convertible bonds issued by the EV automaker.

Tesla doesn't have any events scheduled for tomorrow on its investor relations site.

Adding to the intrigue (or confusion), Elon Musk has changed his Twitter handle to Elon Tusk and is rocking an elephant emoji.