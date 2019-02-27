PGT Innovations slips 17% post Q4 results; provides FY19 guidance

PGT Innovations (PGTI -17.3% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 41.6% Y/Y to $189.89M, driven by continued strength in repair & remodel (sales +18% Y/Y) and new construction channels (sales +19% Y/Y) and inclusion of $31M of sales from Western Window Systems.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 260 bps to 34.6%; and operating margin declined by 172 bps to 10.6%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 34.3% Y/Y to $31.53M; and margin declined by 90 bps to 16.6%.

SG&A expenses were $45.62M (+72.7% Y/Y) and margin

was 24% up by 432 bps .

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $52.65M, as of December 29, 2018.

FY19 Guidance: Net sales $774M to $800M; EPS $0.93 to $1.05; and Adj. EBITDA $143M to $152M.

