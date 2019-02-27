Global economy shows signs of perking up: Goldman note

The global economy may be on the verge of strengthening, according to Goldman's chief economist, Jan Hatzius.

"Some green shoots are emerging that suggest that sequential growth will pick up from here," Hatzius and Sven Jari Stehn wrote in a note on the global economic outlook.

Goldman's current activity indicator in February is slightly above the downwardly-revised December and January numbers.

However, the risk to the firm's global GDP forecast of 3.5% for this year is "probably still on the downside."

Prospects are strongest for the U.S. as tighter financial conditions ease and weakest for Europe.

Sees some tentative signs of revival in Chinese growth.