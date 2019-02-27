Tech

Harris revamps network center for India aviation

Harris (HRS -0.3%) has wrapped up work on a renovated network operations control center to support aviation communications in India.

The 12,000-square-foot facility in New Delhi is an integrated operations/security center for the Airports Authority of India's Futuristic Telecommunications Infrastructure.

The new network is the AAI's biggest services-based implementation, and for Harris it means an increased presence in a key air traffic management market.

India handles more than 190M passengers, expected to double to 337M domestic and 84M international passengers in the next decade.

