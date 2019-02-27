Amicus Therapeutics FY 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2019 5:30 PM ETAmicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)FOLDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+84.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.67M (+142.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FOLD has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.