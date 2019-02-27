CenterPoint Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (-5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CNP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.