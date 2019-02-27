Nielsen Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2019 5:30 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)NLSNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (-6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NLSN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.