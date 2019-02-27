Splunk Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+105.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $562.85M (+34.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SPLK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.