Big 5 Sporting Goods -12% after margins decline

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is down 11.97% after merchandise margins fell 11 bps in Q4. Big 5's overall gross margin rate was 28.5% during the quarter vs. 30.0% a year ago.

Revenue during the quarter increased 1.7% to $247M, a tally that was in line with preannounced results. Same-store sales were up 1.1%. Looking ahead, the company anticipates same-store sales growth to increase in the mid-single-digit range and EPS to fall in a range of $0.04 to $0.10.

