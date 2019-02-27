Builders FirstSource Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BLDR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.