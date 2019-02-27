Evercore warms up on Sinclair Broadcast ad trends; shares +6.1%

Evercore had praise for a Q4 report by Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +6.1% ) that reflected revenues topping even high-side analyst estimates.

The firm's David Joyce is sticking with an In-Line rating, though, noting that costs and capex are still somewhat elevated. Ad trends were good, though, with ad revenue and stock buybacks over expectations and positive movement on media production and interest expenses, and the core ad trends should continue based on guidance. (h/t Bloomberg)

Sinclair noted it bought back 11% of shares since August 2018.

Shares are now at their highest point in exactly a year (they hit $35.21 today, and closed at $36.05 on Feb. 27, 2018).