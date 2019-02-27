Wells Fargo calls US Foods a best idea

Wells Fargo keeps US Foods (USFD +0.1% ) tagged as its best idea in 2019.

"While some near-term cost pressures remain and overall case growth could still have more variability than we would like this year (solely a chain issue), we are optimistic around the company’s ability to at least deliver on its targets in 2019 and build momentum into what should be another step up in growth in 2020," writes the WF analyst team.

Wells Fargo has an Outperform rating on USFD and price target of $42.