Sotheby's Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2019 5:30 PM ETSotheby's (BID)BIDBy: SA News Team
- Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (+0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.3M (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BID has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.