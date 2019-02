PG&E (PCG -3.9% ) shares take a dive following a WSJ report that the company delayed for years a safety overhaul of a century-old transmission line that is suspected of starting the Camp Fire wildfire.

PG&E told federal regulators in 2013 it planned to replace many of the towers, wires and hardware pieces on the line, and again proposed the project in 2014, 2015 and 2016 after pushing it back each year; the utility then planned to start work June 2018 and finish late last year but it still has not begun, WSJ reports.

The line underwent a close inspection in December, with linemen climbing some towers for the first time in years, that uncovered additional problems, and PG&E reportedly has shut down the entire line and has no estimate for when it will resume service.