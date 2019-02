WW (NYSE:WTW) is down 32.5% after the company's brand transition from Weight Watchers went poorly right when it matters the most.

During the earnings call (transcript), Weight Watchers management conceded that the company's brand/name transition should have been more weight loss-focused during the key January season.

The company is turning again to Oprah Winfrey for help, with plans for a WW advertising campaign launching this spring featuring the media star. WW also hired Amy Weinblum, Oprah's long-term chief of staff, to join the company as chief business development officer.

