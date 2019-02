Sempra Energy's (SRE +1.6% ) SoCalGas raises the estimated cost of the massive 2015-16 leak at its Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in Los Angeles to $1.055B as of year-end 2018 and warns the “estimate may rise significantly” due to pending lawsuits, possible fines and other costs.

The figure is 1.5% higher than the company’s $1.039B estimate at the end of Q3, according to the company's latest Form 10-K.

Costs not covered by insurance or delays in receiving insurance payments “could have a material adverse effect” on SRE and SoCalGas, the filing says.

Aliso Canyon, with a capacity of 86B cf, represents 63% of SoCalGas’s gas storage capacity, making it a key part of the company’s ability to deliver fuel to customers, especially on the coldest winter days and the hottest summer days.