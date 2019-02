Vonage Holdings (VG +8% ) has built steadily this month toward a near-three-month high after the company's execs presented a look forward at the Morgan Stanley investment conference.

With acquisitions to integrate, the company sees significant operating leverage coming up as the synergies arrive, though 2019 is an "execution year" to achieve smooth integration while deleveraging. There's not a "glaring hole" in the lineup after the recent acquisitions, CEO Alan Masarek says. (h/t Bloomberg)

The company acquired WebRTC programmable video specialist TokBox and contact-center-as-a-service firm NewVoiceMedia last year.

Executives are touting more potential for growth in the small and mid-sized business market ahead.