Fidelity Investments is being investigated by the Labor Department over a confidential fee it imposes on some mutual funds, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Called an infrastructure fee, the annual charge is for companies selling shares on Fidelity's fund platform and is "designed to ensure that each Fund Firm meets a minimum payment to Fidelity," according to an internal Fidelity document.

The fee seems to be a way for Fidelity to compensate for revenue lost as more investors turn to lower-cost mutual funds.

Fund shares offered by Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV), Nuveen Investments, Pacific Investment Management, and Thrivent Financial for Lutherans are among those available on the Fidelity platform.

Spokespeople for Eaton Vance and Pimco declined to comment. A Nuveen spokeswoman said the firm provides "extensive detail" about fees, and a Thrivent spokeswoman said the firm doesn't discuss fee arrangements it has with third-party platforms.

Previously: Fidelity expands commission-free ETF platform (Feb. 12)