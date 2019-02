WeWork (VWORK) is expanding its HQ effort targeting mid-sized businesses that need office space between the co-working base and the large company product that requires 1,000 employees.

WeWork launched HQ last year in San Francisco and New York. The offering will now roll out to 11 overseas markets and additional U.S. hot spots like Boston and Denver.

HQ clients have between 11 and 250 employees. Minimum leases are two years and come with Wi-Fi, IT and AV systems, and access to WeWork's global network of shared space.

Competitors like Knotel and Industrious have focused on providing flexible office space to mid-sized clients.

WeWork expects HQ to account for some 70K of its projected membership base of 800K by year's end.