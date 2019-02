Chesapeake Energy (CHK +11.2% ) charges to its highest level in three months and is the most actively traded stock on the NYSE with more than 106M shares changing hands so far following much stronger than expected Q4 results and an optimistic view of 2019.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Neal Dingmann says on top of better than expected earnings, CHK also reported a "solid" 2019 budget that includes "flat sequential spending higher expected guided production."

But Dingmann only reiterates his previous Hold rating and $3 stock price target.