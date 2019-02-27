Stocks mixed amid day of Congressional testimonies

U.S. stocks are mixed in late trading amid a busy day on Capitol Hill with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer, and Michael Cohen, former lawyer for President Trump, each making appearance in Congress.
The Nasdaq (+0.1%) moves into the green, the S&P essentially is flat, and the Dow is down 0.2% in the last hour of Wednesday's regular trading session.
In morning trading, the S&P had fallen as much as 0.7%, Nasdaq, 0.8% and the Dow, 0.7%.
Energy (+0.7%) and industrials (+0.3%) move ahead the most, while communication services (-0.5%) and health care (-0.4%) lag.
Oil rises 2.6% to $56.93 per barrel.
10-year Treasury dips, pushing yield up almost 6 basis points to 2.699%.
The Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 96.16.
