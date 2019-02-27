Lab-made cannabis compounds on the way?

In a first, scientists at UC-Berkeley have synthesized cannabis compounds in the laboratory, representing, if scalable, a profound transformation in the cannabis industry.

In a study just published in Nature, researchers employed synthetic biology to create cannabinoid compounds cannabigerolic acid, Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, cannabidiolic acid, Δ9-tetrahydrocannabivarinic acid and cannabidivarinic acid in a yeast called Saccharomyces cerevisiae from the simple sugar galactose.

If the process is, indeed, scalable it would enable the manufacturing of lesser known cannabis compounds and major ones like THC and CBD at lower costs compared to cultivation and extraction.