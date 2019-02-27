Vale credit rating cut to junk by Moody's

Vale (VALE -0.1% ) falls as much as 1.6% before rebounding, after Moody’s cut its credit rating into junk territory and changed its outlook to negative.

Moody’s lowered its rating by one notch to Ba1 from Baa3, taking it out of investment grade range, following last month's tailings dam disaster that killed ~300 people and led the company to take up to 10% of its production offline.

Separately, Brazilian Senate committees pass legislation to tighten dam safety in the country that now moves to the lower house for consideration.

Also, a Brazilian judge orders the release of eight workers for Vale who had been jailed in connection with an investigation into the disaster.