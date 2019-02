The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has six questions for Google (GOOG +0.1% )(GOOGL +0.2% ) CEO Sundar Pichai regarding the recently revealed microphone in the Nest Guard smart home hub.

Google blamed an "error" for the microphone not appearing in the technical specifications for the product. The inclusion became obvious once Google rolled out Assistant support for the device.

Congress wants to know how the tech giant will right this wrong, if there is any other information missing from the tech specs for its products, and whether any third parties might have used the mics for unauthorized purposes.

Pichai has until March 12 to respond, and Congress wants an in-person briefing by March 29.