Donnelley Financial sinks 11% as Q4 disappoints

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) drops 11% after Q4 results missed consensus estimates and 2019 revenue guidance range mostly trails the average estimate.

Sees 2019 net sales of $910M-$940M compares with consensus of consensus of $940.3M.

Sees 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $145M-$155M.

Q4 adjusted loss of 6 cents per share (vs. EPS 14 cents a year ago) missed the average analyst estimate for EPS of 8 cents and net sales of $200.3M (vs. $224.8M a year ago) trailed the estimate of $209.0M.

“Market volatility adversely impacted capital markets transactional activity in the latter half of the fourth quarter," says President and CEO Daniel N. Leib. "Specifically, the global IPO market experienced a significant year-over-year decline in deal volume, and there were no high yield debt deals completed in December."

Previously: Donnelley Financial Solutions misses by $0.14, misses on revenue (Feb. 27)