Variety: Disney in talks to acquire AT&T's Hulu stake

Walt Disney (DIS -0.7% ) is in active talks with AT&T (T -0.6% ) about acquiring the latter's 10% stake in Hulu, Variety reports.

AT&T holds the 10% through WarnerMedia, after the now-acquired Time Warner bought in to Hulu to join other partners Disney, Fox (FOX -0.9% , FOXA -0.9% ) and Comcast (CMCSA -0.8% ).

Disney's acquisition of WarnerMedia's stake, combined with the 30% it's set to acquire through its $71B asset deal with Fox, would bring Disney's control of Hulu to 70%.

Comcast has said that it's not yet interested in parting with its 30% in the venture.