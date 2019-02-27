Wingstop slips after earnings

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) trades 2.2% lower after posting Q4 results slightly behind estimates.

Domestic store comparable sales increased 6.0% during the quarter. Digital sales were 27.6% higher.

Costs of sales as a percentage of sales decreased by 350 bps to 71.0% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 20% Y/Y to $12.5M. Net income was $2.4M vs. $8.1M a year ago.

The company ended the quarter with 1,252 Wingstop restaurants in the system vs. 1,133 a year ago.

Wingstop reiterates a long-term target for low single digit domestic same store sales growth.