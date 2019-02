Teladoc beats Q4 views, shares down 13% after hours on soft guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Q4 results ($M): Revenues: 102.7 (+57.0%); Visit fees: 20.0 (+69.5%).

Total visits: 861K (+85.6%).

Net loss: (24.9) (+43.9%); loss/share: (0.35) (+53.9%).

Cash flow ops: (4.9) (+85.8%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 5.8 (+146.4%).

Q1 guidance: Revenues: $126M - 129M; loss/share: ($0.46 - 0.44); non-GAAP EBITDA: $0M - 2M; total visits: 950K - 1,050K.

2019 guidance: Revenues: Revenues: $535M - 545M vs. consensus of $547.8M; loss/share: ($1.66 - 1.52) vs. consensus of ($1.08); non-GAAP EBITDA: $25M - 35M; total visits: 3.6M - 3.9M.

Shares are down 13% after hours.

