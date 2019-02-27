Medallion Financial Q4 swings to profit

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Q4 EPS of 38 cents beats the average analyst estimate for loss per share of 2 cents and compares with a loss per share of 19 cents from a year ago.

Q4 net interest margin of 8.07% compares with 7.41% a year ago.

Continues to lower medallion portfolio's loan exposure--medallion loans were 16% of net loans at the end of 2018 vs. 28% at the end of 2017.

Q4 provision for medallion loan losses was $3.4M, reflecting reserve reversal of $8.2M on deconsolidating Trust III, compared with $13.3M in Q3.

Book value per share $10.75 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on Feb. 28 at 9:00 AM ET.

