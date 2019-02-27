Fitbit -10% as Q4 features flat revenues, light guidance

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has tumbled 10% after hours following a Q4 profit beat that nonetheless featured disappointing guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues were near flat and essentially in line, as gains in Asia Pacific offset drops in the Americas and EMEA (and with U.S. sales down fractionally).

Gross margin (non-GAAP) was 38.7%, down slightly as the mix shifted toward smartwatches.

Active users grew 9% to 27.6M.

The company sold 5.6M wearables in Q4 (up 3%); average selling price dropped 2% to $100/device due to mix shift from adding Fitbit Charge 3.

Revenue by region: United States, $328.4M (down 0.5%); Americas excluding U.S., $44.5M (down 4.6%); Europe, Middle East and Africa, $149.5M (down 3.6%); APAC, $48.7M (up 25.7%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $250M-$268M (1-8% Y/Y gains, and short of consensus for $272.3M); gross margin of 34-35%; EBITDA of -$72M to -$64M; and EPS of -$0.24 to -$0.22 (below consensus for -$0.15).

For the full year, with expected device sales increasing but average selling price coming down, it's guiding to revenue of $1.52B-$1.58B (1-4% growth, and vs. consensus for $1.57B) and EBITDA of -$30M to break-even.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: Fitbit beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Feb. 27 2019)

Press release