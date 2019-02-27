HP -2% on mixed Q1 with notebook, desktop drops

HP (NYSE:HPQ) drops 2.4% post-close after it reports Q1 results that missed on revenue and met on EPS with declines in desktops, notebooks, and supplies.

Personal Systems revenue grew 2% Y/Y, Commercial was up 3%, and Consumer was up 1%. Total units dropped 3% Y/Y with Notebooks dipping 1% and Desktops dropping 8%.

Printing net revenue was flat on the year. Total hardware units gained 3% with Commercial +4% and Consumer +2%. Supplies net revenue dropped 3%.

In-line Q2 guidance expects EPS from $0.50 to $0.53 (consensus: $0.53).

HP reiterates its FY19 guidance with EPS from $2.12 to $2.22 (consensus: $2.20) and FCF from at least $3.7B.

